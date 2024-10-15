October 15, 2024
UN says Israeli army cut off Gaza's north from rest of the strip
The siege of northern Gaza has forced the closure of water wells, medical facilities, shelters, and hampered the delivery of aid. The UN says it's not been allowed to deliver anything to the north since the start of the month. Shaina Low joins us from Amman. She's a communications adviser at the Norwegian Refugee Council.
