WORLD
1 MIN READ
Only a third of EU's surface water is in good health
The European Environment agency says only a third of the EU's surface water is in good health. It's highlighted farms that draw too much water and pump in too many pollutants. Coal-fired power plants have also had a negative impact. About 25 years ago, the EU introduced rules for water management, forcing member states to improve the quality of their water bodies, but the agency says that's rarely happened. We discuss this with Clementeen Baldon, a lawyer specialising in European environmental law. She joins us from Madrid and talks about Europe's water security, the laws to preserve water quality, what needs to change, and what are the solutions.
Only a third of EU's surface water is in good health / Others
October 15, 2024
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us