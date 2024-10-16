Family recalls tragic incident of young man burned alive during Israeli strike

“I could see my brother burning, my mother was being burned, my siblings were calling out, they couldn’t come out”Accounts from the brother and uncle of Shaaban al Dalou, the young man who was burned alive, detail his last moments, which have emerged following the viral video of an Israeli attack on tents sheltering displaced civilians on October 14 inside Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.