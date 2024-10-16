TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes eastern Türkiye
A strong earthquake shook Malatya's Kale district in eastern Türkiye on Wednesday morning, with no immediate reports of casualties.
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes eastern Türkiye
Malatya has a history of seismic activity, so local disaster management efforts are well-practised in handling such situations. / Photo: AA
October 16, 2024

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake has shaken eastern Türkiye, with its epicentre in Malatya's Kale district, according to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The tremor, which struck at 10:46 AM local time (0746GMT) on Wednesday, originated at a depth of 10.07 kilometres (6.26 miles).

Initial reports indicated no casualties, though field inspections are ongoing, as confirmed by Malatya's mayor, Sami Er.

Authorities continue monitoring the situation for potential damages, particularly in rural areas near the epicentre. Emergency response teams remain alert, ensuring residents' safety and evaluating infrastructure integrity.

Malatya has a history of seismic activity, so local disaster management authorities are well-trained in handling such situations. Though the earthquake has not resulted in immediate casualties, residents in affected areas have been advised to remain vigilant for aftershocks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us