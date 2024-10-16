A magnitude 5.9 earthquake has shaken eastern Türkiye, with its epicentre in Malatya's Kale district, according to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The tremor, which struck at 10:46 AM local time (0746GMT) on Wednesday, originated at a depth of 10.07 kilometres (6.26 miles).

Initial reports indicated no casualties, though field inspections are ongoing, as confirmed by Malatya's mayor, Sami Er.

Authorities continue monitoring the situation for potential damages, particularly in rural areas near the epicentre. Emergency response teams remain alert, ensuring residents' safety and evaluating infrastructure integrity.

Malatya has a history of seismic activity, so local disaster management authorities are well-trained in handling such situations. Though the earthquake has not resulted in immediate casualties, residents in affected areas have been advised to remain vigilant for aftershocks.