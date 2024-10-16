October 16, 2024
US demands Israel takes concrete steps to boost humanitarian aid
The United States, Israel's biggest ally, has issued a stern warning to Tel Aviv, demanding that more aid be allowed into northern Gaza. The US took the rare step of sending a formal letter giving the Israeli government 30 days to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. If it doesn't, Washington could hold back some of its military aid. Neil Giardino has more.
