October 16, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
First migrants arrive in Albania from Italy as part of controversial deal
An Italian ship carrying would-be migrants arrived in the Albanian port of Shengjin on Wednesday morning. It marks the start of Italy’s controversial new plan for asylum claims to be handled in a different country. The arrangement is aimed at easing the European Union’s migrant crisis. Abdulvehab Ejupi has more.
First migrants arrive in Albania from Italy as part of controversial deal
