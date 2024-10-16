WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia: Ukraine's 'victory plan' to push NATO towards conflict with Moscow
Russia has long accused the West of exploiting Ukraine to wage a proxy war against Moscow and the United States and its NATO allies say they are helping Ukraine defend itself.
Russia: Ukraine's 'victory plan' to push NATO towards conflict with Moscow
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova says Zelenskyy's plan would lead to disaster / File: Photo: AA
October 16, 2024

Russia has denounced a "victory plan" presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying he was trying to push NATO into a direct conflict with Moscow.

In his speech, Zelenskyy called on his allies to take urgent steps to bolster Kiev at a precarious moment in a bid to end the conflict with Russia next year.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters on Wednesday that the plan Zelenskyy unveiled to his parliament would lead to disaster for the Ukrainian people.

"He is pushing NATO into direct conflict with our country," Zakharova said, adding that Zelenskyy could not rely on his Western partners.

"I can simply tell Zelenskyy, if he is not aware... The partners of the Kiev regime have already demonstrated how they see Ukraine in the security architecture: they see Ukraine in a coffin and Ukrainian citizens in the grave as well".

Zelenskyy's 'victory plan'

In a speech laying out his five-point plan to MPs, Zelenskyy said the solution to end more than two years of war was not a frozen conflict, and "not a trade in Ukraine's territory or sovereignty".

Zelenskyy reiterated calls for the West to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range arms on military targets deep in Russian territory.

Ukraine proposes "to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on its territory" that would be "sufficient to protect Ukraine from any military threat from Russia," Zelenskyy said.

After the war, the president said he envisaged "replacing certain military contingents of the US Armed Forces stationed in Europe with Ukrainian units".

In his speech, Zelenskyy criticised China, Iran and North Korea for supporting Russia, calling them a "coalition of criminals".

He said he would present the plan to European leaders at a summit on Thursday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us