October 17, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Tensions amongst members ahead of EU summit in Brussels
European leaders will gather in Brussels on Thursday for a high-stakes summit, with foreign policy challenges set to dominate the agenda. However, growing frustration over migration threatens to overshadow the talks. With EU members appearing divided, many predict any agreement will be heavy on words but light on action. TRT World’s Victoria Innes has more.
EU Summit Faces Migration Tensions / Others
