Journalist resigns from Canada's CBC over 'complicity' in Gaza genocide
'The CBC Language Guide on the Middle East is a catastrophic oxymoron,' says Arfa Rana, highlighting biased coverage of Canadian public broadcaster.
Arfa Rana expressed hope that her experience to encourage other journalists to question how mainstream outlets shape public opinion and narrative. / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 17, 2024

Arfa Rana, a former journalist with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), has resigned in protest because of the network’s coverage of Israel's relentless bombing of Palestinians, which she calls "complicit" in the genocidal war in Gaza.

Rana expressed frustration with what she described as CBC’s biased coverage that ignored historical context and failed to recognise the full scale of Palestinian suffering.

"I was appalled by CBC’s lack of historical context between Israel and Palestine and the language used to defend Israel’s massacre of Palestinians," Rana wrote on the Mondoweiss website.

“The CBC Language Guide on the Middle East is a catastrophic oxymoron,” she said, criticising its approach to neutralising reporting on the region and she pointed to a lack of acknowledgement of Israel's violations of international law.

'A revolutionary act'

Despite raising her concerns internally, Rana said she was marginalised and sidelined in the newsroom.

Revealing the emotional toll of working in such an environment, Rana said that "by the time I resigned, I had become a shell of myself."

She expressed hope that her experience to encourage other journalists to question how mainstream outlets shape public opinion and narrative.

"Now is the time for journalists to use their power to change the opinions of the masses through the stories they write. After all, truth-telling is not only a moral human obligation, but for journalists, it is also a revolutionary act," she noted.

