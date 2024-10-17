WORLD
Seven killed in suicide bombing near police academy in Somalia capital
The suicide bomber detonated the device right across the academy at a cafe often visited by police officers.
Civilians gather near the scene of an explosion in a cafe often patronised by police officers, in Mogadishu / Photo: Reuters
October 17, 2024

At least seven people, including security personnel and civilians, were killed and six others injured in a suicide bombing at a cafe in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, police said.

Al Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.

The restaurant, which was located opposite a police training station, was frequented by officers, according to a security source.

Officers said the assailant walked into a crowd of people enjoying tea under the shade of a tree, before detonating a device at around 1230 GMT.

"The explosion occurred under trees where residents of the area spend time to rest," it added.

Resident Mohamed Ali said he heard a loud blast.

“The cafe was full of people enjoying their tea, and then everything was chaos,” he said.

A paramedic at Madina Hospital told The Associated Press that several injured people were receiving treatment.

"We are working to rehabilitate the wounded, many of whom sustained severe injuries," she said.

A renowned Somali poet was believed to be among the dead, according to those at the scene.

Thursday's attack came two months after 37 people were killed in an attack on a public beach in Mogadishu.

Somalia has been taking over security responsibilities from foreign troops who had been deployed under the African Transition Mission in Somalia, whose mandate ends in December 2024.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
