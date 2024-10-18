Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that Türkiye and the region must be prepared for a potential war between Israel and Iran because there is a "high possibility" of an outbreak.

"The war between Israel, Iran needs to be considered a high possibility," Fidan said on a television program on Thursday.

"I believe that assessing this as a high possibility by regional states would be the most prudent step, as we need to be prepared for such a scenario, both as a country and as a region. This spread is certainly not the kind of expansion we desire. The widespread nature of war in the region and the triggering of instability areas are not what we wish for," he added.

Türkiye does not support "any conflict with Iran that could escalate into war," said Fidan, adding that Ankara is completely against it, while noting Tehran has the right to defend itself if Iran exercises that right.

Touching on Türkiye's foreign and security policies, Fidan said Türkiye does not "have our eyes an inch of anyone's land and aims to conduct relations more through regional development, stability, and prosperity."

Fidan pointed out the rivalry between China and the US is set to escalate, referring to the economic competition between the two nations.

'Open-air cemetery'

On claims regarding the death of Hamas Political Bureau chief Yahya Sinwar, Fidan said that Ankara is waiting for a confirmation from Hamas, adding, that no denial has been received.

"Gaza has unfortunately turned into an open-air cemetery where thousands of innocent people have been killed and subjected to genocide," he said.

Noting that Ankara assessed Israel to be "in a military action plan to eliminate one by one the threats it faces, including Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis in Yemen, and other elements," he expressed Türkiye's wish to prevent the opening of a new front in the war.

Stressing that regional countries do not show the same sensitivity regarding Lebanon as they do for Palestine, Fidan said: "There is a stance there. This stance is, of course, a meaningful and profound one. We need to look at the reasons behind it."