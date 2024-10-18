The entire Gaza remains at risk of famine and is experiencing emergency levels of hunger, with intense Israeli military operations adding to concerns and hampering humanitarian access, a global monitor said.

About 1.84 million people across the besieged Palestinian enclave are living through high levels of acute food insecurity, including nearly 133,000 people experiencing the most severe, or "catastrophic", levels, according to an analysis from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification.

That is down from some 343,000 people suffering catastrophic hunger as of the last update in June, but it is expected to return to that level in coming months, the IPC said.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk described the assessment as "beyond terrifying."

"This crisis is principally the consequence of decisions made by the Israeli authorities. It is in their power to change the situation – urgently," he said, adding that starvation of civilians as a method of warfare constitutes a war crime.

The IPC noted an increase in food entering Gaza since May, but said humanitarian access began shrinking again in September.

"The risk of famine persists across the whole Gaza Strip. Given the recent surge in hostilities, there are growing concerns that this worst-case scenario may materialize," the IPC said in a summary of the analysis.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was alarmed by the IPC analysis.

"Famine looms. This is intolerable. Crossing points must open immediately, bureaucratic impediments must be removed, and law and order restored so UN agencies can deliver lifesaving humanitarian assistance," he said in an X social media post.

Acute malnutrition

An estimated 60,000 cases of acute malnutrition among young children were expected between September 2024 and August 2025, according to the IPC. The new analysis was conducted between September 30 and October 4.

The UN has long complained of obstacles to getting aid into Gaza and distributing it throughout the war zone, blaming impediments on Israel and lawlessness. The UN said no food aid entered northern Gaza from October 2-15.

Israel claims it does not stop aid from entering Gaza.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Israel had also stopped processing requests from traders to import food to Gaza, according to 12 people involved in the trade, choking off a crucial source of provisions.

The IPC is an initiative involving UN agencies, national governments and aid groups that sets the global standard on measuring food crises. The most extreme warning is Phase 5, which has two levels, catastrophe and famine.

The IPC defines famine as when at least 20 percent of people in an area are suffering extreme food shortages, with at least 30 percent of children acutely malnourished and two people out of every 10,000 dying daily from starvation or malnutrition and disease.