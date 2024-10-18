WORLD
1 MIN READ
Under Israeli protection, ‘children’ settlers forcibly displace Palestinian American
“Those settlers are not even adults, they are kids” Palestinian American peace activist Amira Musallam tells TRT World that “children” settlers - with the help of Israeli policemen and soldiers - have recently stolen her family house in the occupied West Bank. Musallam - who traveled to the US to try to testify in Congress and at the UN -shared footage of the violent eviction she had to endure with TRT World. “Since October 7, those settlers were given all the rights to be able to confiscate land, to arrest people,” Musallam says.
‘Children’ settlers forcibly displace Palestinian American / Others
October 18, 2024
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us