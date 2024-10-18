UN: 345,000 Gazans could face 'catastrophic hunger' this winter

The UN warns 345,000 people could face catastrophic hunger this winter in Gaza. The remarks highlight the grim reality in the enclave, where more than 85% of the population already risks starvation. The situation continues to worsen with Israeli forces pummelling the strip and restricting access to humanitarian aid. TRT World's Malik Fuda reports.