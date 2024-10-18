CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Global coral bleaching grows to record level
At least 14 percent of the world's remaining corals are estimated to have died in the previous two global bleaching events.
Global coral bleaching grows to record level
Triggered by heat stress in warm oceans, coral bleaching occurs when corals expel the colourful algae / Photo: AP
October 18, 2024

A global coral bleaching event that began last year has quickly grown to the largest on record, according to a US agency, with the impacted reef area continuing to grow.

From the beginning of 2023 through October 10, 2024, "roughly 77 percent of the world's reef area has experienced bleaching-level heat stress," Derek Manzello of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) told AFP on Friday.

He said the ongoing bleaching event - the fourth since 1998 - had surpassed the previous record of 65.7 percent in half the time, and "is still increasing in size."

Corals are marine invertebrates made up of individual animals called polyps.

They have a symbiotic relationship with the algae that live inside their tissue and provide their primary source of food, as well as their captivating colours.

When the water is too warm - such as during heat waves which have hit areas from Florida to Australia in the past year - coral expel their algae and turn white, an effect called "bleaching" that leaves them exposed to disease and at risk of dying off.

The last record had been set during the third global bleaching event, which lasted from 2014 to 2017 and followed previous events in 1998 and 2010.

NOAA's heat-stress monitoring is based on satellite measurements from 1985 to the present day.

Manzello said NOAA had confirmed reports of mass coral bleaching from 74 countries or territories since February 2023.

"This includes locations in the northern and southern hemisphere of the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans," he told AFP by email.

Roughly 850 million people worldwide rely on coral reefs for food, jobs and to protect coastlines from storms and erosion, according to the nonprofit WWF.

The ecosystems provide a haven for ocean life, with over a quarter of marine species calling them home.

RelatedNations pledge to raise $12B to save coral reefs hit by climate crisis
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us