Biden in Berlin: Strengthening ties with Europe amid ongoing crises

European leaders and US President Joe Biden met in Germany on Friday as the war in Ukraine and the Middle East conflict reached a critical point. While Biden sought to rally support for Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy ahead of the US election, he acknowledged there is no consensus on providing long-range weapons to Ukraine. Tensions continue to rise globally as key decisions loom. TRT World’s Victoria Innes has the latest from Berlin.