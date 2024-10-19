WORLD
2 MIN READ
The Front Row Joes: Donald Trump’s Superfans | My America
Explore the unwavering loyalty of a group known as the Front Row Joes, Donald Trump's most dedicated supporters. My America takes you across the country to meet these passionate individuals who have devoted their lives to attending Trump rallies and supporting the Make America Great Again movement. From braving extreme weather conditions to volunteering at political events, these superfans follow Trump everywhere. But as Trump's polarizing influence grows, so too do the divisions in America. We dive deep into the beliefs, motivations, and personal stories of the Front Row Joes. Discover how this movement has transcended politics, becoming a cultural and social phenomenon, and the lasting impact it may have on the future of American democracy. Watch as we follow their journey from their homes to the rallies, exploring their personal sacrifices and the deeper meaning they find in their devotion to Donald J. Trump.
The Front Row Joes: Donald Trump’s Superfans | My America / Others
October 19, 2024
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us