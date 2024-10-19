Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed that Ankara shares strong ties with its NATO ally Germany in every sector, and expressed a mutual desire to resolve issues surrounding the supply of defence industry products.

His remarks came during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is visiting the Turkish metropolis Istanbul, on Saturday.

"We desire to leave behind the problems we have encountered before about purchasing defence industry products and enhance our cooperation," Erdogan said following high-level discussions.

Germany has granted a preliminary green light for the sale of 40 Eurofighter jets to Türkiye, although final approval is still pending.

"Türkiye is a NATO ally, and on that account, we are making decisions that lead to concrete deliveries — that goes without saying. We have also made such decisions recently, and there will be more in the future," Scholz said.

Erdogan further highlighted that bilateral trade between the two nations currently stands at $50 billion, and the current goal is to reach $60 billion. Updating the EU customs union and visa liberalisation will be of "utmost benefit for all parties," Erdogan added.

The Turkish president also emphasised that Türkiye and Germany have agreed to work together in combating terrorist organisations, particularly the PKK and FETO, which "pose a serious threat to Germany’s public security as well".

He warned that the PKK and FETO are at the forefront of feeding anti-Muslim sentiments in Germany.

Scholz, for his part, cautioned against the rise of the far-right in Germany, and added that any form of inhuman exclusion cannot be accepted, "neither antisemitism nor Islamophobia."

War on Gaza

The two leaders also evaluated the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza and its broader impact, including Tel Aviv's attacks on Lebanon.

Erdogan highlighted that Türkiye's warnings about the war's escalation have materialised, as Israel's ruthless massacres have now extended into Lebanon.

"The martyrdom of many leaders seems to be a matter of pride for them. The West, as if celebrating, remains silent," he stressed, alluding to the killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar in a gunfight with invading Israeli forces on Wednesday.

"It is not difficult for Israel to acquire weapons and equipment, as they are being supplied to them in large quantities. With these resources, Israel continues its massacres in the region," he added.

The war has complicated relations between Türkiye and Germany, one of Israel’s largest arms suppliers, as Berlin continues to defend Israel’s actions, placing the atrocities against Palestine and Lebanon within a frame of "self-defence".

Scholz on Saturday reiterated Germany’s call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and stressed the need for de-escalation in the region. He further expressed Germany's support for a two-state solution but refused to acknowledge genocide accusations against Israel.

On 29 December, South Africa filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention with its actions in Gaza. Türkiye has since joined the case.

"Israel has the right to defend itself, and it must comply with international law, this is a requirement that is self-evident, and has long been part of the foreign policy of Germany," Scholz said.

Erdogan, a long-standing critic of Israel’s military actions, has repeatedly condemned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, comparing him to Adolf Hitler.