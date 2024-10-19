Second phase of polio vaccination drive starts in southern Gaza

People took their children to receive the second dose of the Polio vaccine in the southern Gaza Strip town of Khan Younis on Saturday aiming to reach nearly 592,000 children across the enclave. In July, the type 2 polio virus was detected in Gaza for the first time in more than two decades, paralyzing a 10-month-old baby. Ashraf Shannon has the story.