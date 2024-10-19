October 19, 2024
Northern Iraq prepares for key parliamentary elections on Sunday
Northern Iraq is gearing up for crucial parliamentary elections on Sunday, following two years of delays. Amid political tensions and economic struggles, voters will participate in the region’s 6th general election since it gained semi-autonomy in 1991. Our correspondent Obaida Hitto is in Erbil, reporting on what’s at stake and who the key players are in the race.
