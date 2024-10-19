The prime minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq highlighted that Türkiye's fight in the region was against the PKK terrorist group.

In an interview with the Erbil-based K24 television channel, Mesrur Barzani addressed Türkiye's military operations against the PKK presence in Iraq.

"Türkiye is fighting against the PKK, not against us. The existence of the PKK is the reason for this war," Barzani said.

Pointing to the PKK's adversary to the KRG, Barzani emphasised that the terror group prevents locals from accessing their villages and fields.

"PKK extorts our people, creates problems for us, and kidnaps our youth," he said.

Related PKK/YPG rocket attack injures students and teachers in Syria's Jarablus

Barzani said the KRG had prevented the conflict from deepening .

"If it were up to the PKK, it would extend the war to Duhok, Zaho, and other cities. The Peshmerga (forces) has established a line to prevent further incursions from the PKK," he said.

"Right now, because the war continues in hundreds of our villages, we are unable to provide services. The PKK does not listen to us in any way."

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot attacks in Türkiye.

In northern Syria, PKK/YPG terrorists seek to threaten the Turkish border while trying to harass and attack local Syrians and Turkish troops promoting stability in a region once dominated by terrorist groups, due to a power vacuum in conflict-torn Syria.