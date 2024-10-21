October 21, 2024
Attacks on Palestinians playing major role in US election
With barely two weeks before America chooses its next president, the election is still too close to call. Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are campaigning for every last vote. And after a year of escalating tensions in the Middle East, it's the Arab and Muslim bloc that could make all the difference. TRT World's Mohammad Al-Kassim reports.
