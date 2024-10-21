BRICS' appeal grows as more than 30 states apply for membership

Fifteen years since its inception, the BRICS bloc is gaining momentum and its membership growing. Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt joined the bloc this year. And there are more than 30 applications pending, including Türkiye. These issues will be discussed at the upcoming summit in the Russian city of Kazan. Dasha Chernyshova has more from Moscow.