October 21, 2024
WORLD
Israeli forces kill at least 45 people in Gaza in 24 hours
The World Health Organization says a further thousand women and children in dire need of medical attention - will be evacuated to Europe shortly. It comes as the Israelis continue to decimate what is left of the area. There are reports of blocking much needed food and medical aid for more than two weeks as they continue to destroy the northern Gaza strip. Kristina Simich reports.
