Moldova votes ‘yes’ to joining the EU in a referendum on Sunday

Moldovans have narrowly voted 'yes' to joining the European Union. In a referendum that has been rife with accusations of Russian interference, just over 50 percent went to the pro-EU camp. At the same time, President Maia Sandu won the first round of a presidential vote but without an outright majority. TRT World’s Victoria Innes has more on the challenge ahead.