October 21, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Moldova votes ‘yes’ to joining the EU in a referendum on Sunday
Moldovans have narrowly voted 'yes' to joining the European Union. In a referendum that has been rife with accusations of Russian interference, just over 50 percent went to the pro-EU camp. At the same time, President Maia Sandu won the first round of a presidential vote but without an outright majority. TRT World’s Victoria Innes has more on the challenge ahead.
Moldova Votes to Join EU / Others
