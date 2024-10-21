WORLD
1 MIN READ
Early voting begins in US state of Texas
It's less than two weeks to go before Americans head to the polls - to decide who will govern them for the next four years. At the moment - the race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is still too close to call - with all seven swing states still in play. Some of the key issues that will decide this election are inflation - the economy, immigration and abortion rights. And how much will Israel's wars in Gaza and Lebanon have an effect on this election? Jon Brain has this report.
Key Issues Shape US Election / Others
October 21, 2024
