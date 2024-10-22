October 22, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russia to host landmark BRICS summit in Kazan
The Kremlin expects the BRICS leaders’ summit to become one of the largest foreign policy events ever held in Russia. The heads of member states and international organisations, along with countries that seek BRICS membership are all due in the city of Kazan. All that as Russia’s military effort in Ukraine is ongoing. Dasha Chernyshova looks at what Russia is gaining from this grouping.
BRICS Summit in Russia / Others
Explore