WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indigenous groups demanding recognition met with police violence
"They always talk about our history like it was in the past. But we are still here" Indigenous groups travel from San Francisco to Washington DC on horseback to demand immediate federal recognition for the Muwekma Ohlone tribe, composed of around 600 living members. But they tell TRT World they have been met with police brutality. At least 9 activists have been arrested by officers who threatened to confiscate their horses and dismantled their encampment a few hundred metres from Congress. The tribe’s chairwoman, Charlene Nijmeh, criticises US Secretary of the Interior and Laguna Pueblo tribe member Deb Haaland for allowing National Parks police troops to attack them for lack of permit. She says the US government has until now refused to give federal recognition to her tribe because of the value of the land where the tribe lives and because local authorities fear the foundation of a casino.
Indigenous activists beaten by US police / Others
October 22, 2024
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us