Indigenous groups demanding recognition met with police violence

"They always talk about our history like it was in the past. But we are still here" Indigenous groups travel from San Francisco to Washington DC on horseback to demand immediate federal recognition for the Muwekma Ohlone tribe, composed of around 600 living members. But they tell TRT World they have been met with police brutality. At least 9 activists have been arrested by officers who threatened to confiscate their horses and dismantled their encampment a few hundred metres from Congress. The tribe’s chairwoman, Charlene Nijmeh, criticises US Secretary of the Interior and Laguna Pueblo tribe member Deb Haaland for allowing National Parks police troops to attack them for lack of permit. She says the US government has until now refused to give federal recognition to her tribe because of the value of the land where the tribe lives and because local authorities fear the foundation of a casino.