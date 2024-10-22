WORLD
1 MIN READ
UNRWA calls for vital supplies to be allowed into northern Gaza
Palestinians in northern Gaza have now endured a 17-day Israeli siege with relentless bombings and ground attacks. More than 640 people have been killed in just the past two weeks. For most, being forced to relocate at a moment's notice has become a never-ending cycle. And with no food or water allowed in, those trapped by the fighting are now on the brink of starvation. Usman Aliyu Uba reports.
UNRWA calls for vital supplies to be allowed into northern Gaza / Others
October 22, 2024
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us