October 22, 2024
UNRWA calls for vital supplies to be allowed into northern Gaza
Palestinians in northern Gaza have now endured a 17-day Israeli siege with relentless bombings and ground attacks. More than 640 people have been killed in just the past two weeks. For most, being forced to relocate at a moment's notice has become a never-ending cycle. And with no food or water allowed in, those trapped by the fighting are now on the brink of starvation. Usman Aliyu Uba reports.
