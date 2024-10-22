October 22, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Civilians in south Lebanon refuse to leave despite Israeli attacks
More than 20 percent of Lebanon is under formal Israeli evacuation orders. Many residents have heeded the calls to flee areas under attack, but others have remained for both economic and ideological reasons. Our correspondent Priyanka Navani has spoken to those in Tyre who've chosen to stay put, despite the bombardment.
