October 22, 2024
Russia hosts BRICS summit as more countries apply for membership
The latest BRICS summit is getting under way in the Russian city of Kazan. Founding members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will formally welcome five new members, as more than two dozen other countries await their membership approval. Smita Sharma takes a look at the rising interest in this non-Western grouping.
