At least 59 people have been killed across Gaza on Tuesday

In northern Gaza, where 700 people have been killed during Israel's ongoing siege, now in its third week, conditions are dire. The UN, barred from entering the area, reports a pervasive "smell of death" amid severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. Thousands of families remain trapped as the humanitarian crisis worsens. TRT World’s Victoria Innes has more.