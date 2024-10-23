Online job adverts, social media websites, and false promises of legitimate work. This is how it starts for those who find themselves ensnared in modern slavery across the world.

Once smuggled, their lives spiral into a nightmare filled with fear, debt, and relentless toil.

Victims are forced into various forms of exploitation, including domestic servitude, forced labour in cannabis farms, escort services, webcamming, and phone sex lines.

In the United Kingdom, there are an estimated 130,000 victims, with many having migrated from Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, and Africa in search of safety.

The Home Office recently announced it will hire 200 additional staff to address a backlog of 23,300 modern slavery cases, according to the Guardian.

“For too long, modern slavery survivors and the harrowing experiences they have lived through have not been given the attention and support they deserve,” said Jess Phillips, the safeguarding minister, adding that the backlog resulted from inaction by the previous conservative government.

This comes in the wake of reports that some survivors of trafficking have been waiting for years to be officially recognised as victims of modern slavery, according to the British daily.

How it unfolds

Upon arrival in the UK, victims of trafficking often have their identity documents confiscated, and their earnings are frequently withheld to cover alleged living costs and transportation expenses.

Many victims then find themselves in forced labour in construction sites, nail bars, car washes, cannabis farms, as well as in the sex industry. ''Children are found working in all of these situations, as well as in sexual slavery'', according to the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

“Victims of sexual exploitation are controlled through fear, violence and debt bondage, and many endure long-term psychological distress as a result of their exploitation, in addition to physical harm.” Kathryn Davies, Deputy Director, Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking at the NCA.

“In 2023, the Home Office received 8,377 referrals related to exploitation solely in the UK,” Davies added.

Phillips, the country’s safeguarding minister, said that the previous government did not prioritise modern slavery over the past five years, handing over the issue to the immigration minister, which resulted in it being treated as a “sideshow”.

“If you are the victim of such brutal crimes, sometimes brutal rapes, it is just horrible to have to wait for a decision like this,” she said.

Data from January 2023 to July 2024 shows that across the UK, 1,541 children, 230 girls and 1,311 boys as well as 1,714 adults were referred to the government's national referral mechanism (NRM) two or more times.