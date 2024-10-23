WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli army kills more than 700 in 18-day siege of northern Gaza
No food, no fuel, no life-saving supplies, and even a shortage of burial shrouds in northern Gaza. As Israel tightens its siege of the area, UN agencies, the United States and Palestinian officials have renewed calls for more aid to be allowed in. Most importantly, the US Secretary of State's visit to Tel Aviv on Tuesday has done nothing to stop Israel's attacks. Kristina Simich reports.
October 23, 2024
