October 23, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris charge through swing states
Millions of ballots have already been cast with two weeks to go until Election Day in the United States. Candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris now charging through swing states with a final appeal to undecided voters who will determine an election which is all but certain to be a cliffhanger. TRT World’s Neil Giardino reports.
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris charge through swing states / Others
