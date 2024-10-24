WORLD
Overwhelmed hospitals leave chronic patients struggling in Lebanon
In Lebanon, hospitals have been overwhelmed with casualties because of the Israel`s war on Lebanon. But the war has also impacted people with chronic illnesses as it’s become much harder to reach hospitals and get access to medicine. From Beirut, our correspondent Priyanka Navani speaks to some of the youngest victims of the conflict.
October 24, 2024
