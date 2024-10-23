October 23, 2024
Trump's assassination attempt haunts Butler County residents in Pennsylvania
On July 13th, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he was shot in the upper right ear. Two months later, a gunman planned a second attack at Trump’s golf course in Florida. When Trump returned to Butler, the crowds welcomed him, but the trauma of the shooting still haunts the community. Frank Ucciardo has the story
