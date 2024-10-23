WORLD
Democrats concerned US election chances harmed by support for Israel
As the US election approaches, the Democratic Party is increasingly worried that the Biden Administration's continued support for Israel may harm its prospects, due to tens of thousands of civilian deaths in Gaza. Tensions peaked at the party's convention in Chicago in September when the DNC denied three Palestinian Americans the chance to speak, including Georgia State lawmaker Ruwa Romman. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports from Atlanta.
US Election: Palestinian Lawmaker / Others
October 23, 2024
