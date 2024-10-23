WORLD
Saudi Arabia, Iran conduct joint military drill in Sea of Oman
"The Royal Saudi Naval Forces had recently concluded a joint naval exercise with the Iranian Naval Forces alongside other countries in the Sea of Oman," Saudi Brigadier General Turki al-Malki says.
Iranian state media on Sunday reported that Iran was part of a military drill in the northern Indian Ocean alongside Russia and Oman, as well as six observer countries, including Saudi Arabia. / Photo: AFP
October 23, 2024

Saudi Arabia has held military exercises with Iran and other countries recently in the Sea of Oman, the Saudi Defence Ministry spokesperson said in a statement to the AFP news agency.

"The Royal Saudi Naval Forces had recently concluded a joint naval exercise with the Iranian Naval Forces alongside other countries in the Sea of Oman," said Brigadier General Turki al-Malki on Wednesday.

It comes after the official Iranian news agency ISNA on Monday said the two countries were planning joint military drills in the Red Sea.

"Saudi Arabia has asked that we organise joint exercises in the Red Sea," the commander of Iran's navy, Admiral Shahram Irani, was quoted as saying by ISNA.

But on Wednesday, Malki said: "No other exercises are being addressed during this period of time."

Other drills

Iranian state media on Sunday reported that Iran was part of a military drill in the northern Indian Ocean alongside Russia and Oman, as well as six observer countries, including Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia and Iran severed ties in 2016.

However, the two countries resumed relations last year under a deal brokered by China.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
