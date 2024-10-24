October 24, 2024
Israeli violence devastates Palestinians' olive harvest
The olive harvest plays a major part in Palestinian livelihoods. It accounts for about a quarter of agricultural income in the occupied West Bank, and contributes nearly 200 million dollars a year to the local economy. But this year, it has been ravaged by illegal Israeli settler violence and the ongoing war on Gaza. TRT World's Mohammad Al-Kassim has filed this report from the occupied West Bank.
