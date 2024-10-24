October 24, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Strengthening alliances across Asia-Pacific pillar of Biden era
Strengthening America's network of alliances across the Asia-Pacific has been a pillar of the Biden administration's efforts to counter an increasingly assertive China. As the race to the White House draws nearer, the US's partners in the region are bracing for a potential shakeup of these strategic blocs. Patrick Fok explains what's at stake.
US ELECTION: RELATIONS WITH ASIA-PACIFIC / Others
