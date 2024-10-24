WORLD
1 MIN READ
Atlanta, Georgia produced the closest result in 2020 US presidential election
It's been branded 'The Big Lie'—the claim by Donald Trump and his supporters that he was cheated out of the 2020 presidential election and would have won if the contest hadn't been rigged. The controversy ran deepest in Georgia, where Trump has been criminally charged with attempting to overturn the results. Critics argue that new rules introduced by Republicans may make it easier for Trump to win this time. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports from Atlanta, Georgia.
ATLANTA: INTEGRITY IN US ELECTION / Others
October 24, 2024
