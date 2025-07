Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce has settled for a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at home in the UEFA Europa League.

Fenerbahce took to the field on Thursday wearing black armbands in memory of the five people who were martyred in a terrorist attack on Wednesday on Turkish Aerospace Industries’ headquarters in Ankara.

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen's long shot brought the lead to the visitors in the 15th minute at Ulker Stadium in Istanbul.

Manchester United's English attacker Marcus Rashford's low shot missed Fenerbahce’s goal by inches in the 22nd minute.

Just one minute later, Fenerbahce's Serbian winger Dusan Tadic missed a chance to equalise by aiming his shot to United midfielder Manuel Ugarte in an easy-to-score position.

The Red Devils' goalie Andre Onana saved two close-range headers of Fenerbahce players in a matter of seconds in the 37th minute.

The Yellow Canaries began the second half with a goal as Moroccan attacker Youssef En-Nesyri leveled with a header in the 49th minute.

Fenerbahce head coach Jose Mourinho was sent to the stands with a red card following a heated dispute with the referee in the 57th minute after his team was denied an appeal for a penalty.

Fenerbahce are in 14th spot with 5 points, while Manchester United are in 21st spot with 3 points.

Besiktas beat Lyon 1-0 with Gedson Fernandes' goal

In another Europa League game of the night, Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas beat French side Olympique Lyon 1-0.

Besiktas also took to the field wearing black armbands in memory of those who died in Wednesday’s terrorist attack.

Portuguese midfielder Gedson Fernandes scored the winning goal of the visitors in the 71st minute.

Lyon are 10th with 6 points while Besiktas are in 27th spot with 3 points.

Roma beat Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 with Artem Dovbyk's penalty goal

Italian Serie A club Roma beat Ukraine's Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 in a UEFA Europa League matchday 3 game on Thursday.

Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk netted the winning goal of his team from a penalty kick in the 23rd minute at Stadio Olimpico.

Roma are in 19th spot with 4 points, while Dynamo Kyiv are in 35th spot with 0 points.

Tottenham defeat AZ Alkmaar 1-0

English Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur defeated Dutch club AZ Alkmaar 1-0 in another Europa League game Thursday.

Brazilian forward Richarlison tallied the winning goal from a penalty kick in the 53rd minute at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Alkmaar's Norwegian defender David Moller Wolfe was sent off with a red card in the 85th minute.

Tottenham climbed to second spot after Lazio with 9 points and a goal difference, while Alkmaar are in 24th spot with 3 points.

Thursday's Europa League Results:

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rigas: 1-0

FC Midtjylland vs. Union Saint-Gilloise: 1-0

Ferencvaros vs. Nice: 1-0

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Real Sociedad: 1-2

PAOK vs. Viktoria Plzen: 2-2

Qarabag FK vs. Ajax: 0-3

Roma vs. Dynamo Kyiv: 1-0

Athletic Bilbao vs. Slavia Prague: 1-0

FC Porto vs. Hoffenheim: 2-0

FC Twente vs. Lazio: 0-2

Fenerbahce vs. Manchester United: 1-1

Olympique Lyon vs. Besiktas: 0-1

Malmo vs. Olympiacos: 0-1

Rangers vs. Steaua Bucuresti: 4-0

Tottenham Hotspur vs. AZ Alkmaar: 1-0

Anderlecht vs. Ludgoretz: 2-0