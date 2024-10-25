WORLD
India, China pull back troops from sites in Himalayan face-off: sources
The nuclear-armed neighbours struck a deal this week on patrolling the frontier, which paved the way for their leaders' first formal talks in five years in Russia.
Chinese President Xi and India Prime Minister Modi meet in Kazan / Photo: Reuters
October 25, 2024

India and China have started pulling back troops from their final two face-to-face positions on the disputed Himalayan frontier, an Indian government source familiar with the matter said, heralding an end to a four-year military stand-off.

Following the deal on patrols, the source said on Friday, the troops of both sides had started withdrawing from the areas of Depsang and Demchok, the last remaining points where they had stood face-to-face.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In Beijing, a foreign ministry spokesman said the withdrawal was proceeding smoothly.

"According to the recently agreed solution between India and China ... their frontline armies are implementing relevant work, with smooth progress so far," Lin Jian said.

Neither side has provided details of the new pact, which is expected to help improve political and business ties damaged by a deadly military clash in 2020.

The two had pulled back troops from five similar face-off points since 2020, with the last such instance two years ago.

At Wednesday's meeting, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's President Xi Jinping agreed to boost communication and cooperation in a bid to help resolve conflict.

The Asian giants went to war in 1962 over their un-demarcated border, which has been a constant irritant in ties.

SOURCE:Reuters
