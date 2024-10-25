WORLD
1 MIN READ
Moscow accused of tricking men from South Asia for war in Ukraine
Moscow is accused of tricking large numbers of young men from South Asia into fighting for Russian forces in Ukraine. Many poor men in countries like India, Nepal and Sri Lanka went to Russia thinking they were going to work as security guards. But they were then forced to take up arms and go to war. Some have been able to return home, but others have been less fortunate. Smita Sharma travelled to a village in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh to speak to some of the affected families.
Russia’s Forced Fighters / Others
October 25, 2024
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us