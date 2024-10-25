October 25, 2024
Philippines faces rising toll as storm Trami threatens return
The death toll in the Philippines from Tropical Storm Trami has risen to 82, with another 20 people missing. The storm's impact has been particularly severe in the central Bicol region and neighboring Quezon province. Officials warn the weather pattern could loop back and lash the country with heavy rain and winds again next week. Hilal Uzun has the story.
