Russian missile strikes have killed three people including a child in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro while a teenager and another person died in attacks on Kiev and the surrounding region.

Overnight strikes on Dnipro wounded 19 others and damaged multiple buildings, said Sergiy Lysak, the governor of the central Dnipropetrovsk region officials said Saturday.

A two-storey residential building was destroyed, he said.

Images shared by Lysak showed rescuers working in a pile of rubble, while another showed what appeared to be a hospital room with its windows blown out.

"Three people were killed in Dnipro, including a child. Nineteen were injured, four of them children. Eight are hospitalised," Lysak said.

Separate night attacks on the capital Kiev and the surrounding region left two people dead, including a teenage girl who was killed in a drone strike, according to regional authorities.

Ukrainian cities including Kiev have been subjected to deadly drone and missile attacks throughout the war.

Kiev has been asking for more air defences from its allies ahead of what is likely to be its toughest winter yet, as Moscow ramps up strikes on energy infrastructure.