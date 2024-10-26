WORLD
2 MIN READ
Attack on convoy in Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan kills at least 10 policemen
Authorities have identified no immediate suspects for the attack, nor has  any group claimed responsibility.
Attack on convoy in Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan kills at least 10 policemen
Authorities identified no immediate suspects for the attack, nor did any group claim responsibility. / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 26, 2024

An attack in Iran’s restive southeast killed 10 members of the country’s national police force, local media reported.

The ISNA, Mehr and Tasnim news agencies all reported on Saturday that the fatalities in the attack in Gohar Kuh, some 1,200 kilometres southeast of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

An earlier report on the state-run IRNA news agency described the convoy as being attacked by “miscreants,” without elaborating.

IRNA, citing a police statement, reported the death of "10 personnel in two patrol units" in what it called an ambush.

Authorities identified no immediate suspects for the attack, nor did any group claim responsibility.

The assault came after Israel launched a major attack across Iran early Saturday morning.

IRNA also reported via the Telegram messaging app that Eskandar Momeni, the country's interior minister, ordered an investigation into the incident that it described as causing the “martyrdom of a number of police.”

The Baluch region has faced a low-level insurgency for more than two decades.

Verifying information remains difficult in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan.

RelatedUS F-16 jets arrive in Middle East amid fears of Israeli strike on Iran
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us