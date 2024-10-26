October 26, 2024
Economy is the top issue in the US Election
The top issue for many voters in November's US presidential election is the economy. By most measures, the US economy is strong, but average Americans often say they aren't experiencing that strength in their own lives. Andy Roesgen reports on how Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are attempting to leverage this apparent contradiction to their advantage in the battleground state of Wisconsin.
