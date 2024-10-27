October 27, 2024
Democrats concerned over Harris' support for Israel
The Democratic Party is worried that its prospects may be harmed by the Biden administration’s continued support for Israel. The issue reached boiling point at the party’s convention in Chicago in September when the DNC refused three Palestinian-Americans permission to speak. One of them was Georgia State lawmaker Ruwa Romman. As Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports from Atlanta, she now has a warning for her party.
